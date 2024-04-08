TSA officers intercept second loaded handgun in just four days at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — TSA officers said they prevented a man from bringing a loaded handgun onto a plane at Norfolk International Airport.

The TSA said it was the second handgun recovered in just four days.

Officers said a man from North Carolina was attempting to board a flight on Sunday, April 7 with a handgun.

The man entered a security checkpoint with the gun in his carry-on bag, according to the TSA.

Upon identifying the firearm, local police were called to confiscate the weapon and cite the man with weapons charges.

In addition to being criminally cited, the man will be eligible for a fine of up to $15,000 from the TSA.

The case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney for possible criminal prosecution, the TSA said.