Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

TSA officers intercept second loaded handgun in just four days at Norfolk International Airport

image005.jpg
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 11:33:07-04

NORFOLK, Va. — TSA officers said they prevented a man from bringing a loaded handgun onto a plane at Norfolk International Airport.

The TSA said it was the second handgun recovered in just four days.

Officers said a man from North Carolina was attempting to board a flight on Sunday, April 7 with a handgun.

The man entered a security checkpoint with the gun in his carry-on bag, according to the TSA.

How to watch 'ring of fire' eclipse this weekend

Hampton

Northampton Schools announce early release for solar eclipse

Foster Meyerson
1:11 PM, Apr 07, 2024

Upon identifying the firearm, local police were called to confiscate the weapon and cite the man with weapons charges.

In addition to being criminally cited, the man will be eligible for a fine of up to $15,000 from the TSA.

The case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney for possible criminal prosecution, the TSA said.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway