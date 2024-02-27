Virginia State Police raise awareness about fatal pedestrian crashes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia State Police is trying to raise awareness about pedestrian deaths.

According to VSP, there had been 10 fatal pedestrian crashes in the state since Feb. 11.

In Norfolk on Feb. 21, Norfolk police investigated a crash involving a teen hit while riding a bike. The 14-year-old died the next day.

A similar scenario happened Feb. 21 in Virginia Beach, killing a 23-year-old.

According to Virginia State Police, as of Feb. 26 preliminary data showed there had been 19 fatal pedestrian crashes in the state in 2024.

VSP encourages both pedestrians and drivers to pay attention.

“We tell pedestrians, if you are going to walk at night that you wear reflective clothing, wear bright clothing so that you can be seen. Use the sidewalks, face traffic when you’re walking, and be aware of your surroundings," said VSP Sgt. Michelle Anaya. "A lot of people will come around turns, and also the drivers need to be aware of their surroundings as well. A lot of people will come around turns at night and then not realize that there’s a pedestrian there. The pedestrian may not even realize a car is coming because of the curve.”

Pedestrian safety is an issue News 3 recently looked into.

In the city of Norfolk, a plan called Vision Zero is being implemented to try to eliminate all pedestrian fatalities.