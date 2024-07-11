Wednesday's Norfolk homicide raises questions about elder abuse

NORFOLK, Va. — A mother and son accused of murdering a grandmother in norfolk remained in jail Thursday, one day after police announced they had been arrested and charged.

While investigators continued to search for a motive in the case, the man who's office is prosecuting the case, Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi, is weighing in on elder abuse.

Fifty-three-year-old Heather Cummings, of Indiana, and 24-year-old Clifton Cummings of Norfolk are charged with killing 81-year-old Cleo Loizides.

Police said Heather is Loizides’ daughter and Clifton is her grandson.

The pair are accused of driving from Indiana to Commonweath Senior Living in Norfolk to kill Cleo.

“Elder abuse cases are really emotionally fraught. They are difficult to prosecute in a lot of ways but they’re very important to prosecute," Fatehi explained.

Fatehi said he can’t talk about the case involving Loizides, but said in general one challenge with elder abuse cases is they often happen behind closed doors.

“There are often no witnesses," said Fatehi. "In a lot of instances where there’s elder physical abuse or neglect, we’re also dealing with issues of dementia, people being hard of hearing, people not being able to see and therefore not being able to testify for us."

Court documents claim Heather confessed to holding Loizides down and saying “Just let go. It’s for the best” while Clifton strangled Loizides with a strap from a bag he had.

“It’s very disturbing," one woman told News 3 Monday.

The woman said she’s seen Loizides' daughter visiting Loizides in her neighborhood.

A statement from Commonwealth Senior Living says, in part, "Our staff first contacted authorities following protocols when the death occurred. We have cooperated with police throughout their investigation."

"Commonwealth Senior Living at Leigh Hall is aware of the homicide charges against the daughter and grandson of one of our residents who died on June 30.



Our staff first contacted authorities following protocols when the death occurred. We have cooperated with police throughout their investigation. This is now a police matter, and inquiries about the investigation should be directed to Norfolk City police. Commonwealth Senior Living will support prosecution and accountability to the full extent of the law.



This has been a difficult time for our staff in the community, and we are offering them emotional workplace support as we continue to navigate this terrible tragedy."

No information had been released Thursday about the motive, including whether this may have been a mercy killing.

“Regardless of how we feel about euthanasia, euthanasia is illegal in Virginia," said Fatehi. "In every murder case, and frankly in every case that we prosecute here in Norfolk we look at why the person who committed the crime did what they did. We look at the effect it has on the victim, at the reasons behind it, at the person’s criminal history, and absolutely their state of mind.”

News 3 did reach out to Norfolk police on Thursday to try to get an interview about the case, but was told no one was available.