What could a hurricane evacuation look like in Hampton Roads?

NORFOLK, Va. — People in Florida were evacuating Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Hurricanes are also a threat to Hampton Roads, so News 3 is looking into what an evacuation in our area might look like.

Many people in Hampton Roads may remember the scenes from Hurricane Isabel in 2003.

Watch: Hurricane Isabel: Looking back 20 years later

Hurricane Isabel: A look back 20 years later

“We want to make sure we get people out in plenty of time so they don’t get caught on the roadway," Virginia Department of Emergency Management spokesperson James Elmore said.

The video of torrential rain, wind, and damage serves as a reminder on why getting out ahead of a hurricane may be a good idea.

Watch: Local rescue teams and organizations come together to provide Helene relief

Local rescue teams and organizations come together to provide Helene relief

Elmore said evacuations can be issued at the state level or by cities and counties.

Find which hurricane zone you live in

VDEM

“We have a hurricane evacuation working group committee. As a storm is making its way toward the Commonwealth, if there’s any type of potential for that to be a possibility they start meeting days in advance," Elmore explained.

In Hampton Roads there are four evacuation zones — A, B, C, and D — with A being the closest to the coast and D being the farthest away.

“It can be a full evacuation for all four zones or, depending on how much impact it’s going to be, it could be less than that," said Elmore.

Watch: Remembering the historic flooding of Franklin 25 years later

Remembering the historic flooding of Franklin 25 years later

The last time an evacuation was ordered was for Hurricane Michael in 2018.

A spokesperson for the city of Virginia Beach, which would likely be the first to take a hit if a hurricane was headed for Hampton Roads, said the city continually reviews emergency plans and trains for emergencies.

The city also has a webpage where you can find out what zone you live in and evacuation routes.

Watch: LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Milton, now a Category 5 storm, expected to land Thursday

Hurricane Milton, now a Category 5 storm, expected to make landfall early Thursday morning

“We’ve been really tracking the storm," said Krystin Kiehnau, who lives near Tampa Bay. As of Tuesday, Milton was expected to make landfall near Tampa.

Kiehnau is also the sister of a News 3 producer.

She’s not leaving and was cautiously optimistic Tuesday she would be okay because her house is far enough inland to be away from the anticipated storm surge.

Milton comes less than a month after Hurricane Helene caused extensive damage in Florida and across the southeast, killing at least 200 people.

Watch: Legitimate organizations you can donate to for Hurricane Helene relief

Legitimate organizations you can donate to for Hurricane Helene relief

She was prepared to leave, though, and recommends anyone who lives in a hurricane zone do the same.

“We do have a bug-out bag. We have a Rubbermaid tote filled with supplies if we needed to get into our cars and go. We also have a suitcase already packed," said Kiehnau.

Good advice for when, not if a hurricane impacts our area.