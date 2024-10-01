Local rescue teams and organizations come together to provide Helene relief

NORFOLK, Va. — Local rescue teams and organizations are working tirelessly to provide Helene relief.

Last Friday, some EMS crews from Virginia Beach left for Washington County, Virginia, to assist with the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

Station 14 off of Virginia Beach Boulevard, near the Oceanfront, packed up their things as soon as the call from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management came on Friday afternoon.

The City of Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue is also joining Helene relief efforts as they're headed to Greensboro, NC awaiting orders from an EMAC request for communications from North Carolina.

Yesterday, The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command said that they were deploying volunteers and trained professionals to hardest hit areas of Helene. The organization says it will provide food and water distribution, as well as emotional and spiritual care.

At least 64 people across five states including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Caroline, are dead. Millions of people are still without power and families of those affected are still not in contact with their loved ones.

If you want to help provide relief to victims impacted by the storm, News 3’s Erin Miller has more details on organizations that accept donations . Scripps News has also provided a link that can be used for donations as well.

