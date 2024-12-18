Work expected to begin on Norfolk casino in January

NORFOLK, Va. — A casino opening in Norfolk is getting closer to reality.

Tuesday, as a new casino officially opened in Danville, News 3 learned the Norfolk casino project was making progress.

In October, a groundbreaking ceremony was held, but as of Tuesday there was no sign of construction.

“What viewers should expect to see is, next month they should expect to start seeing activity at the site," said David Strow, Boyd Gaming's vice president of corporate communications .

Boyd is working with Virginia's Pamunkey Indian Tribe on the casino.

Tuesday, News 3 reached out to Strow and other representatives for the casino project to find out if the project is still on schedule.

Strow said it is.

“We’ve submitted all of our licensing material with Virginia gaming regulators. So, that has been submitted, and we are now working with the city of Norfolk to finalize our site plan," Strow explained.

As for comment from the tribe, another representative for the project sent News 3 the statement the tribe released at the groundbreaking ceremony.

In it, the tribe’s chief said, in part, the casino is "the next step in providing an opportunity for our Tribe."

As News 3 reported at the time of the groundbreaking, a contractor had not been selected to build the casino.

News 3 asked Strow if one had been selected as of Tuesday. He said more information on that will be released in the new year.

He did say, however, the company was in the process of putting together a construction team and getting bids for casino services.

“Transportation services companies and food and beverage vendors," said Strow.

The company anticipates building on the economic success of Rivers Casino in Portsmouth.

News 3 e-mailed a representative for Rivers Casino to try to get an interview about the casino’s thoughts on a casino in Norfolk.

No one was available, but in a statement the casino’s general manager said "Since day one, we have been committed to providing a superior guest experience, with a continued focus on being the destination of choice for gaming and entertainment in Hampton Roads."

The casino in Norfolk, when it opens, may not be the last casino in Virginia. As of Tuesday, there was also an effort to bring a casino to the Richmond area.