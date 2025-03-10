17-year-old girl charged after three vehicle crash involving two school buses

CAMDEN, NC — The three vehicle collision on Scotland Road left seven injured on Friday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Two Camden County school buses and one car were involved in the crash.

A 17-year-old girl was driving the 2013 Hyundai Sonata which police believe was at fault for the crash. She was charged with failure to maintain lane control.

Watch: Camden County school bus towed after 3-vehicle crash

Camden County school bus towed after 3-vehicle crash

The car was traveling west on Scotland Road alongside one of the school buses. Another school bus was heading east on Scotland Road. The car then crossed the center line and collided with the eastbound bus, which subsequently crashed into the westbound bus.

Four children, two bus drivers, and the car driver were injured as a result of the crash. They were all transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

On Friday, Camden County Schools issued the following statement after the crash was reported: