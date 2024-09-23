2 arrested after 20+ horses were found in 'poor condition' at Elizabeth City facility

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — Two women were arrested and served warrants Friday, nearly two months after more than 20 horses were found in poor condition at an Elizabeth City property, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.

Lori Murphy and Phylicia McAplin were served warrants for 23 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office says. They were taken to the Albemarle District Jail but have since posted bond, the sheriff’s office added.

The charges are connected to a welfare check the sheriff’s office conducted at Skyward Pines Equestrian Center, an equine facility located in the 2900 block of Main St. Ext. in Elizabeth City, toward the end of July.

The sheriff's office says they worked with the U.S. Equine Rescue League to evaluate the 23 horses at the property using the Henneke Body Conditioning Scoring System: a rating system ranging from 1 to 9, with 1 being “poor” and 9 being “extremely fat.”

The average rating of the horses was 1.9, the sheriff’s office reported in July.

After evaluating the horses, the sheriff’s office says two were sent back to their owners and the 21 other horses were taken in by the U.S. Equine Rescue League (USERL) North Coastal Region. The sheriff's office then opened an investigation and ultimately had warrants issued for Murphy and McAlpin.

News 3 spoke to volunteers who helped transport the horses from the facility in July. They tearfully told us how horrified they were when they saw their conditions.

"It breaks my heart that anyone would leave these horses in this condition and allow them to be used on a daily basis by children," said Wendy Wild, a volunteer for USERL.

It’s unclear if Murphy and McAplin have any upcoming court appearances. News 3 will provide updates as we learn more.