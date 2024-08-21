Couple hoping to get law changed after North Carolina horse rescue

TYNER, Nc. — News 3 is following through, getting another update on the horses rescued from a North Carolina farm after being found in poor condition.

Three miniature horses are being cared for by Blue Raven Spanish Mustang Foundation in Tyner, North Carolina.

“He’s made a tremendous amount of progress," Ashley Beane, who helps out at the foundation, said referring to the miniature horse she was petting at the time.

As News 3 has reported, the three horses and 20 others were taken from Skyward Pines Equestrian Center in Pasquotank County July 26 after complaints about their condition.

The owners of the horses at the center were given the choice of voluntarily surrendering the horses or having them seized.

If they were seized, the owners would have to go to court.

As of Wednesday, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office was still investigating the case. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the area's district attorney to decide if charges will be filed.

“I think it’s every animal lover, and especially every horse lover’s dream, to see there be a lot more stricter laws," said Beane.

Beane and her husband, Mike, who also helps out at the foundation, now plan to work to get the law changed to better protect horses.

Currently, there’s no law preventing Skyward Pines from getting more horses, something the Beanes want to change.

“Once all the voting stuff settles down and the new elected officials are in place, we’re going to try to lobby for a change in the laws, especially for equines, so they’re not treated as livestock," Mike said. "They’re actually treated as either companion animals or the same as dogs and cats so that it is a little easier for animal control to check on and enforce the laws to prevent this.”

Kelly Anders runs the foundation and would also like to see changes made to help animal control officers deal with horses.

“I’d like to see that animal control has better resources. More education on the scale which veterinarians and professionals judge horses by," Anders explained.

News 3 called Skyward Pines Wednesday and asked if the center had gotten new horses. A representative no. They also declined to do an on-the-record, on-camera interview Wednesday.

The sheriff's office is keeping an eye on the property but as of Wednesday had not found more issues.

News 3 also found the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office has no record of a business license for Skyward Pines. It's important to note, however, that according to Pasquotank County officials, this business wouldn't need one and wouldn't need a zoning permit.

County officials said it's what's called a 'bona fide farm' which grants farms eligible relief from taxes, zoning requirements, and some development regulations.