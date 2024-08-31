2 arrested, charged with child abuse months after infant’s death, Currituck Co. Sheriff’s Office says

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Thursday in connection to the death of an infant about five months ago.

Brittany Nixon, 35, and Cameron Merritt, 28, are both charged with felony child abuse. Nixon is also charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The sheriff’s office says on March 27, deputies were sent to Bluefish Court in Grandy following a report about an unresponsive 3-week-old child.

The child, Declan Merritt, was taken to the hospital in Elizabeth City but did not survive, the sheriff’s office says.

Brittany Nixon and Cameron Merritt were arrested following an investigation by the narcotics and criminal investigation divisions, the sheriff’s office says.