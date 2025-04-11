50+ chickens euthanized after cockfighting investigation in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Warrants are pending for three people after investigators uncovered what they believe was a cockfighting operation in Elizabeth City, the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office says.

The investigation ultimately ended with more than 50 birds being euthanized due to concerns over illnesses, the sheriff's office explains.

Investigators say Antonio Basquez, Carlos Mejia Matias and Servando Matias have pending warrants for animal cruelty. All three have left the home where a search warrant was executed by law enforcement.

The sheriff's office began investigating after looking into reports of chicken thefts at the end of February. On March 25, while searching a property in the 1600 block of North Road Street, investigators say they found 57 birds. Some of them had broken legs and wings and one had an injured eye.

Two of the chickens tested positive for Mycoplasma Synoviae — a highly contagious and aggressive respiratory illness, the sheriff's office says. After the State Veterinary Office with the NC Department of Agriculture examined all the chickens, it was determined that several birds would likely test positive for illnesses. The decision was made to euthanize the birds due to the likelihood of disease and injuries to several of them.

Investigators also say they found a wooden transport crate, rubber covers used for rooster spars and performance enhancing drug bottles.

The state veterinary office says the evidence pointed to the home being used as more of a training facility, which means the people connected to the home could not be charged with cockfighting. However, investigators say animal cruelty is suspected since several of the birds appear to have been hurt while fighting, and they were not treated for their injuries.

"These birds did not receive any care from a vet for the sustained injuries so the animals suffered needlessly," the sheriff's office said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 252-335-5555 or Investigator Lee Owen at 252-338-2191.