70+ dogs surrendered to SPCA of Northeastern NC due to hoarding, inhumane conditions

ELIZABETH CITY, NC. — More than 70 dogs have been surrendered to the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina by the Sheriff’s Office of Camden County due to a neglect and hoarding situation, the SPCA says.

According to the shelter, the hounds were surrendered Tuesday night. They were expecting around 25 to 30 dogs, but as of Wednesday night, the number of surrendered dogs was up to 73, the shelter says.

The shelter, overwhelmed by the volume of dogs in need, made a Facebook post asking for help and resources. They said the community's response and willingness to help has been instrumental in helping them handle the massive intake.

"We were speechless at all the support we received from our community and we could NOT have done it without you. The volunteers that have come forward have been absolutely amazing and their help is priceless," the shelter said.

Watch related coverage: Horses taken out of Elizabeth City equestrian facility transported by volunteers

Horses taken out of Elizabeth City equestrian facility transported by volunteers

On Thursday, the shelter encouraged people to continue reaching out if they're interested in helping.

"This is going to be an ongoing battle and we are asking people to please keep coming to help walk, feed and clean dog kennels. Fostering would be a huge help. We are working through all of our voicemail/emails and are working on getting back to everyone. Please keep sharing them because thanks to all of you we are making a difference," the shelter said.

Watch related coverage: 2 arrested after 20+ horses were found in 'poor condition' at Elizabeth City facility

2 arrested after 20+ horses were found in 'poor condition' at Elizabeth City facility

The shelter says although the dogs are in overall good condition, they're scared and have never seen the outside or been on a leash. However, the dogs are nice, and the shelter is encouraging people to consider fostering.

For more information, click here.