A Currituck Co. man tried to swim away after he was caught stealing crabs from fishermen's pots, deputies say

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - A Currituck County man faces numerous charges after deputies say he was caught stealing crabs from fishermen's pots.

Currituck County Sheriff's deputies say they were investigating with North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries officers on Friday following several reports from local fishermen that crabs they'd caught had been stolen.

Deputies say around 11:30 p.m., they located David Dixon Jr. of Gibbs Woods as he was stealing crabs from a pot in the Troublesome Point area of the Currituck Sound.

As authorities approached his boat, deputies say he jumped overboard and tried to swim away, but was quickly caught.

Dixon now faces numerous charges, including resisting a public officer, stealing crabs from pots, unlawful possession of fish, operating a vessel at night without lights, operating a vessel without a license, possession of marijuana and several other charges.