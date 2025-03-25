Barricade situation in Elizabeth City leads to shelter in place alert for nearby residents

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man barricaded himself in a home on Fourth Street in Elizabeth City while fleeing from law enforcement, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten

Around noon, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement got into a car chase with a man who drove away from a traffic stop. Wooten says the man then hit a law enforcement vehicle while fleeing.

The man then locked himself in a home on Fourth Street, but Wooten said the owners are not home.

A Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Facebook post alerted residents in the areas of East Ward Street, Fourth Street, and East Broad Street to shelter in their homes. The Facebook post also asked people to avoid driving through the area.

The Facebook post initially cited: "Law Enforcement activity" as the reason for this alert. The sheriff says there is no current threat to the public.