Camden County Commissioners vote to explore moratorium on new development

CAMDEN CO., N.C. — Neighbors report seeing slow but steady work at the South Mills Landing development, which would add dozens of homes near U.S. 17, south of the state line. But future developments could be put on hold under a proposed moratorium.

Camden County Commissioners voted last week to explore the moratorium citing concerns about adequate wastewater and utility capacity.

County Manager Erin Burke told News 3 that a report from the county’s wastewater director found that the already-authorized South Mills Landing and Camden Lakes developments would bring the county close to capacity.

Outer Banks Housing Task Force hopes Dare County can retain $35 million in state funding Samuel King

“When looking at the totality of that, we need to take some time to focus our efforts on building a new wastewater treatment plant to meet the needs of the already authorized development in the county,” Burke said.

Separately, commissioners voted to continue a study on that new plant and the best ways to expand capacity.

No potential timetable for the moratorium has been set, but the fastest a new plant would come online would be two years, Burke said.

Watch related coverage: Housing Task Force hopes Dare County can retain $35 million in state funding

Housing Task Force hopes Dare County can retain $35 million in state funding

State law requires that such moratoriums have an end date.

The county’s planning board will consider the proposal before it returns to commissioners for a final vote.