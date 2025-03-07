Child rescued near busy road after leaving school in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Vickie Kohler was out getting wood with her husband Tuesday morning. While they were driving on US-17 south near Central Elementary School, they noticed something unusual.

"There was a little boy running down the road," said Kohler.

Vickie sprang into action, making the decision to go across the busy road to make sure the child did not venture into oncoming traffic.

“When I got out, I seen the cars coming to me. I threw my door open, and I was just hoping they were going to stop. All I could think of was trying to get out to save the little boy," said Kohler.

Katie Canning captured Vickie’s heroic actions as they happened.

“She was passionate, but she didn't even think about it, until she saw the video that I recorded, how dangerous it really was, because it's a basic human instinct," said Canning.

“I was in 50 million emotions, and I didn't even realize what I had really, really done until, like, probably the next day," said Kohler.

Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools released a statement on the incident, sharing their thanks for the community members that stepped up. School leaders also say they are reviewing current safety procedures to make sure an incident like this never happens again.

"On Tuesday, March 4, a student left their classroom, exited the building at Central Elementary School, and was in proximity of the road in front of our school. Thanks to the quick response of our staff and community members, the student safely returned to campus without injury.





Please know that student safety is our highest priority. Our staff reacted immediately upon noticing the student had left the classroom and took swift action to ensure the student's safety. We are grateful that the situation was resolved without harm. However, we take this matter very seriously and are actively reviewing how the student was able to leave the building. We are reviewing our safety procedures to ensure that an incident like this does not happen again."





For Vickie Kohler and Katie Canning, they are just happy they could prevent a possible tragedy and hope their actions lead to change.

"Hopefully this is, unfortunately, an eye opener. But at the same time, I'm so glad that this was not a tragic eye opener," said Canning.

“I want everybody to know that I don't feel like I'm a hero. I do not feel like that I deserve anything. I just want people to know that what has happened here, I want them to actually do something about the protocol of keeping these kids safe," said Kohler.