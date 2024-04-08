Coast Guard crews searching for missing boater off N.C. coast

Coast Guard crews are searching off the North Carolina coast for a missing boater who hasn’t been seen since he left for a fishing trip over the weekend.

The crews are searching between Blackjack and Steeples for 47-year-old Jeffrey Kale, Coast Guard officials say.

Kale was last seen leaving from the Southport Wildlife Boat Ramp in North Carolina around 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to officials. He was aboard a white 32-foot Cape Horn center-console boat, officials added.

Around 10:30 p.m., Kale’s family told watchstanders he hadn’t returned from the fishing trip, officials say.

A plane from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, a coastal patrol boat, and a response boat from Coast Guard Station Oak Island are involved in the search effort, officials say.

Anyone with information on Kale’s whereabouts is asked to call 910-343-3880.

