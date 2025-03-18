Community unites in the aftermath of Perquimans County tornado

PERQUIMANS COUNTY — An EF-1 tornado struck a community in Perquimans County on Monday, leaving destruction in its path. Just one day later, local residents came together to support those who lost their homes and belongings.

Clean-up efforts are ongoing in the area, where the tornado has drastically altered the lives of local residents like Tykisten Wood. Wood was inside his home at 3 a.m. on Monday, preparing for work, when the tornado hit. By Tuesday, he was left to sift through the rubble where his house once stood, assisted by friends and family who helped locate his possessions.

"They take their time out of their day to come and help you—it shows that people still have good hearts in the world," Wood said.

Watch previous coverage: EF-1 tornado confirmed in Perquimans Co. Monday morning: NWS

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Perquimans Co. Monday morning: NWS

While Wood recognizes that most material items can be replaced, he expresses sorrow over the loss of irreplaceable treasures. “The memorable things, like pictures... You can’t replace memories. That’s the main thing. Everything else can be replaced, but those memories of my daughter growing up—those things you can’t get back once they’re gone,” he added.

Community member Robert Wellbrock was quick to assist his neighbors. “I parked over by the church, and I was a little teary-eyed. I know so many of these people, and I had no clue how bad it was. I’m amazed that everybody walked away,” Wellbrock said.

Residents are stepping up in various ways, from helping locate lost items to providing water and blankets to families left homeless. Local restaurants are also donating food to ensure that affected families have meals during this difficult time.

“When you see someone struggling, you’re supposed to give them a hand,” Wellbrock remarked.

Wood reflected on the kindness he’s witnessed throughout this heartbreaking experience. “No matter what the country is going through, no matter what we’re going through, there are still always good people out here,” he said.

As the community continues to recover, support and solidarity remain strong in Perquimans County.