Currituck County fire department employee charged with embezzling over $200,000

Posted at 10:16 AM, Apr 03, 2024
CURRITUCK COUNTY, Va. — A Currituck County fire department employee has been charged with embezzling over $200,000 from the department, according to a statement.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the charges Tuesday against Amanda Christine Lamb, 46, of 637 N. Sandy Hook Rd., Shawboro.

Investigators accused Lamb of embezzling $205,305.85 from the Lower Currituck County Volunteer Fire Department by misappropriating fire department funds.

Lamb allegedly embezzled the money from July 1, 2020, to Nov. 1, 2022, according to the statement.

A grand jury indicted Lamb on March 25 and police arrested her on March 26.

“Volunteer firefighters dedicate so much of their time and effort to keeping their communities safe,” Commissioner Causey said. “It’s disheartening to learn that money intended to protect life and property may have been siphoned off for personal use."

