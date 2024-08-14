Deputies shoot, kill man they say opened fire on law enforcement in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a man they say opened fire on law enforcement Tuesday, according to a release.

Deputies said they were attempting to serve an involuntary commitment order on Tyshawn Demmoris Barnes, 28, at 122 Sierra Lane in Windsor.

Barnes had fired shots at law enforcement before during an incident in 2019, Deputies said.

Upon arrival, commands were given to Barnes who instead displayed a firearm and pointed it at law enforcement, deputies said.

However the firearm did not discharge, at which point Barnes returned to the residence before exiting again and discharging the firearm in the direction of the deputies.

Deputies said they fired back at Barnes, striking him.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

“Today’s unfortunate circumstances are never the outcomes we wish for. Mental health illnesses are more rampant than ever across the country and working to help people in their time of mental crisis is something we work tirelessly for every day," said Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin.