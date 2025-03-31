Driver charged after 2 pedestrians hit, killed in Pasquotank Co.: NC State Highway Patrol

PASQUOTANK CO., NC — A woman accused of hitting and killing two pedestrians in Pasquotank County Sunday is facing charges, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on New Road, highway patrol says.

Officials say 69-year-old Deborah Stevenson of Elizabeth City was traveling north on New Road when she went across the center line. She hit two pedestrians who were walking north in the southbound lane of the road.

Both of the people who were hit died following the crash, officials say. They've been identified as Roger and Aileen Whidbee — 76 and 62 years old, respectively — of Elizabeth City.

Stevenson is charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and left of center.