ELIZABETH CITY, NC — Elizabeth City Police Department is looking for a girl last seen at Northeastern High School today. Here's their release:

Alyssa Privott was last seen at Northeastern High School today. Alyssa has long brown hair dyed blonde in the back and was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a black and red hoodie.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.