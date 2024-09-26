Elizabeth City police looking for missing juvenile last seen Wednesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police are looking for a juvenile, Eveyh Axe, last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Elizabeth City Police Department

Here's the information Elizabeth City police shared:

Eveyh Axe was last seen on September 25, 2024, around 10:00AM, in the 1400-block of River Road. The juvenile was last seen wearing a grey and black pullover jacket, blue jeans, and green shoes. The juvenile is approximately 5'8 ft in height and 150 lbs.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.