Elizabeth City preps for Coast Guard Marathon

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Thousands of people are getting ready to either run or cheer during the Coast Guard Marathon in Elizabeth City this weekend, an event that puts the city in the spotlight.

The event is kicking off with the race expo Friday evening, with participants picking up their race packets.

Samuel King/WTKR Vicki McClure and her partner Gananath Gunawardhana, of Asburn, Va., speak to a Coast Guard representative at a booth during the marathon's race expo.

“I love it, we first came last year and we had so much fun, we met really nice people and enjoyed the restaurants,” said Vicki McClure, of Ashburn, Va. "And it’s a great place, we wanted to come back."

Mcclure is taking part in the 5K on Saturday. Her partner Gananath Gunawardhana is doing the 5K and the marathon - his 50th.

“You get to meet people; you get to see different sights,” Gunawardhana said. “And you get to be in places in the country, where normally, you drive but when you’re running or walking the area, you get to actually enjoy the scene, so it’s kind of cool.”

They’re in from Northern Virginia, just two of the people bringing in a major economic impact for Elizabeth City this weekend.

Race director Victoria West said as the race has grown, so too has that economic impact: from $700,000 in 2022 to around $1 million this year.

“I think it really showcases what a wonderful community this is. It is a Coast Guard city, officially designated Coast Guard City," West said. “ And to pull this off, I don’t think it could be done without a wonderful partnership with the city.”

For the first time, the event will feature a 1K kids run. That along with the 5K is on Saturday. The half and full marathon are on Sunday.