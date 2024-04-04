Elizabeth City's Water Street transformation plans to be viewed by public

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The public will get a chance on Friday to look at plans to transform a key street in downtown Elizabeth City.

The city received a $641,000 rural transformation grant from the North Carolina Department of Commerce to spruce up Water Street from Main Street to Ehringhaus Street, near the Museum of the Albemarle.

Samuel King/WTKR A proposed project will add improvements on Water Street from Main Street to Ehringhaus Street in Elizabeth City, sprucing up the key corridor.

“It is at the heart of downtown, and it is the primary riverfront corridor, so the better that corridor is, the easier it is to bring more business, more people more events to the downtown,” said John Hawley, Grants Administrator for the City of Elizabeth City.

The project includes new landscaping, sidewalks and curbs, pedestrian lighting, public seating and other improvements, according to Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc.

“We’re expecting that to be $1.2 million or more, and that kind of project would not be possible without the generous support of the state,” Hawley said.

The city is also working with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to add more parking along Water Street and other steps to improve pedestrian safety.

The public information briefing will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. office on 201 E. Main Street. It’s a part of the city’s First Friday Artwalk festivities.