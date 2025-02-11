Gates County cracks down on vapes in schools, but more work needs to be done

GATES COUNTY, NC — School leaders and local law enforcement in Gates County are working to prevent vaping among students, including devices that may contain marijuana.

The Gates County Sheriff’s Office has reported collecting 100 vapes from students from the start of the 2024 school year, with around 75 of them flushed down toilets.

The popularity of marijuana vapes are growing, as School Resource Officer Gerald Lassiter acknowledged the challenge of eradicating vaping from schools.

"Making vapes vanish in schools is easier said than done," he said, adding that he receives up to 50 alerts in a day regarding vaping incidents.

To combat the issue, schools have implemented technology such as the Halo System, which detects marijuana and nicotine vapors and sends alerts to school administrators. However, students have found ways to cleverly hide their devices, placing them in clothing or behind toilets.

Some companies are even producing vapes disguised as everyday school items.

“You have tumblers that you can vape out of, highlighters with charging ports, and even hoodies with strings that function as vapes,” said Lassiter.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse notes that vaping devices are the most common form of nicotine used among teens and youth in the U.S. Research indicates that using these devices can lead to nicotine addiction and increase the risk of addiction to other substances.

A significant part of the issue in North Carolina is the sale of vaping products to minors. Sheriff’s deputies emphasized that they will target shops selling these items unlawfully, conducting random inspections and visits.

“We will go as far as we need to go. If that calls for undercover agents to assist us, then that’s what we will do,” a sheriff's representative stated.

District Superintendent Dr. Barry Williams mentioned that while penalties for vaping in school include suspensions of 3 to 5 days, he believes more comprehensive solutions need to be explored. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between parents, schools, and students in addressing the problem.

“I think everything works like a stool; it's got three legs: the parent, the child, and the school,” said Dr. Williams.

Lassiter added, “We can put a dent in it, but it’s not going to stop unless we get some extra help.”