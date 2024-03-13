Man, juvenile injured in Elizabeth city shooting while driving car: Police

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. — One man and one juvenile were victims in a shooting in Elizabeth city.

Officers found out about the incident when a 21-year-old man walked into Sentara Albemarle Medical Center emergency department with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. They also found out that the shooting happened while the man was driving a vehicle at the intersection of Brooks Avenue and Ehringhaus Street.

Police say they discovered that a juvenile was in the passenger seat of the car and was also a "victim."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321, the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555 or text a tip to (252) 390-8477. Police say that all information will remain confidential.