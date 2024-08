ELIZABETH CITY, NC. — A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Elizabeth City since August 13.

Anaja White was last seen in the area of River Edge Circle, a neighborhood off U-S 17 near Old Stump Road wearing a blue Nike hoodie, black in color pants, black shoes, and a grey backpack with blue and pink stripes on it.

Those with information on White should call Elizabeth City Police at 252-335-4321.