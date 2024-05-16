Morris Farm hopes to build on concert's success with new Currituck Co. event venue

BARCO, N.C. — A new event venue at Morris Farm in Currituck County is hosting its first concert on Friday.

County music star Craig Morgan is headling a concert at “The Back 40,” located just behind the Morris Farm Market off Caratoke Highway in Barco.

“As everybody knows, Oliver Anthony came last year and once that was a success, it just blew up,” said Chet Morris, the farm's co-owner. “And we started getting phone call after phone call, so we just went with it and said let’s do it.”

Samuel King/WTKR A crew sets up a stage ahead of a Craig Morgan concert on Friday at "The Back 40" venue in Currituck County.

Morris said while the concert was successful, it was clear a larger venue would be needed if they wanted to comfortably host more shows. That began months of work to get the area ready for the concert.

“It’s a big, big thing. A lot of moving parts that drive you crazy. But it’s fun in the end,” said Anthony Markun, who oversees events at Morris Farm. “Once you see that one person having a great time dancing, you’ve done your job.”

Once Friday’s concert is done, then they will prepare for the next concert on June 21. There are also concerts planned for August and September, with capacity expected to increase.

Morris said there will be other events here too, like hayrides.

News Thousands show up to see 'Rich Men North of Richmond' singer Oliver Anthony Kelsey Jones

The efforts at the farm have gained the notice of the Currituck Chamber of Commerce.

"Their dedication to providing memorable experiences contributes significantly to our area's economic growth and overall vitality," said Josh Bass, president of the Currituck Chamber of Commerce. "Morris Farm Market is helping to make Currituck County a premier destination for entertainment and family fun."

For more information on the concerts, you can visit the Morris Farm Market website.