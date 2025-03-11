Mother and daughter share experience after school bus crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. — Marleigh Lefevvre is a student at Camden Early College. On Friday afternoon, she was on one of the two buses that were involved in a crash with a car on Scotland Road.

“I used my friend's phone to call my mom. I told her, mom, we just got into a head on collision with another bus," said Lefevvre.

Lefevvre shared the scary moment from her perspective.

“My bus driver just started screaming, and everybody just started freaking out. There was three big hits, and the kids in the back were flying everywhere and bouncing around," said Lefevvre.

Once Marleigh got off the bus, she realized what had just happened.

“I couldn't control myself, I just started freaking out," said Lefevvre.

For Marleigh’s mom, Brittany Brinn, she left work as fast as she could once she got the call.

“It's just like a feeling you can't explain to feel like that, just to be so scared," said Brinn.

Marleigh is now recovering. She broke the growth plate in her left wrist. But both are just happy it wasn't worse for all involved.

“I'm blessed that every single kid on that bus didn't get hurt more than just what the injuries were, it could have been way worse, and we're so thankful it wasn't," said Brinn.

We now know that seven total people were hurt in the crash, six from the buses and the teenager driving the car. The teenager has been charged with failure to maintain lane control.

Though it’s been days since it happened, Marleigh is still shaken from the experience.

“I’m still kind of scared to ride a bus and a car. Any time we hit the brakes, it just scares me," said Lefevvre.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol tells us that the teenager's car crossed the center line and hit the first bus, which then collided with the second bus. Also, that a total of about 35 kids were on both school buses when the accident happened. Four kids, the two bus drivers and the teenager driving the car were taken to the hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries.