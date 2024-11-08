North Carolina man in custody for shooting in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, NC — A man was taken into custody Thursday for a shooting in a Dollar General parking lot in Bertie County that left another man dead, according to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 31, deputies were called to the Dollar General with reports of shots being fired on the side of the building. They found William Thomas Johnson, 60, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and declared him dead on the scene.

Robert D. Wilson, 59, was charged with first-degree murder and possession of firearm by convicted felon.