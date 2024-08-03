Proposal submitted to to take over ownership of Edenton Confederate Memorial

EDENTON, North Carolina — It's impossible to drive to the waterfront on South Broad Street in Edenton without going past a 20-foot Confederate Monument. It's a landmark that visitors ask about and locals have known about for a long time.

“I grew up here in Edenton, Chowan County, and the monument has always been a part of the backdrop," said Stuart Proctor, a resident and manager of Byrum Hardware.

Residents we spoke with had mixed reviews about the monument, some wouldn't mind it being removed and others see no reason for it to go. For Malcolm King, no matter what happens to it, he believes it should not be dividing the community.

Watch: New Edenton N.C. mural showcases flora, fauna & the perfect photo opportunity

Edenton mural showcases town's flora and fauna

“We can take the statue, forget about the past, move it into the future and use it as a means of reminding ourselves of what happened in the past and how far we’ve come and where we’re going," said King.

In March 2023, the Edenton Town Council voted unanimously to relocate the monument to Hollowell Park, about half a mile from downtown. But that decision has come to a standstill as a judge granted a restraining order on the decision following the vote.

This week, with the help of The Brough Law Firm, an organization called the Chowan Reconciliation Group proposed to purchase and become the owner's of the monument. In a cover letter sent to us, the law firm stated the clients wanted to remain anonymous but "are dedicated to the well-being of the people of Edenton.

Watch: Edenton to host more screenings of Hurricane Isabel documentary

Edenton to host more screenings of Hurricane Isabel documentary

A few of the main points of the proposal include: transferring ownership of the monument to the CRG and relocating the monument with the help of selected Edenton residents. If the town is to accept the proposal, a $50,000 donation would be given to the Chowan Community Funds Foundation. The CRG would like all of this to happen by the end of August.

WTKR has reached out to Town of Edenton leaders and will update our viewers once we learn more. You can find the full proposal below and a timeline of events related to decisions on the monument here.