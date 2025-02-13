Search underway for man who jumped into river, swam through marsh to evade Camden County deputies

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. — The Camden County Sheriff's Office is urgently searching for a man who ran who from deputies into a marsh late Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, deputies tried to pull over Raymond Scott, 33, for a routine traffic stop on U.S. Route 158 near Havenwood, the sheriff's office says. They say Scott took off, jumped into a river and swam through a marsh.

Camden County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office initially reported that the man was Jesse Scott, which was the name he gave deputies. However, they've since learned that Raymond Scott falsely identified himself as his brother Jesse.

More N.C. coverage: Bird flu outbreak confirmed near Outer Banks with seven verified cases

Bird flu outbreak confirmed near Outer Banks with seven verified cases

The sheriff's office says attempts to capture Raymond Scott are now being shifted, with the new focus being his health, considering how cold the weather was and how long it's been.

On Thursday morning, rescue crews began searching along the Camden Causeway for signs of him.

Scott is about 6'2' and was wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants, and a single shoe.

If you see Scott or know where he might be, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 252-338-5046.