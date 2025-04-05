Steeple tops Kadesh Church in Edenton for first time in 70 years

EDENTON, N.C. — Willie Drew grew up going to the Kadesh A.M.E Zion Church in Edenton, which opened its doors more than 100 years ago.

“It held something over 200 some members on a Sunday. It was a beautiful church, until Isabel hit it," said Drew.

In 2003, Hurricane Isabel pummeled eastern North Carolina and the church with it, meaning it had to close its doors.

“Tears came in my eyes because, it was too much like home. It just tore my heart up," said Drew.

The Kadesh Church is a pivotal part of African American history in Edenton, going back to when it was built in the late 1890s. It sat unused in its original place up until about two years ago when the community came together to find a way to restore it.

“2003 this church literally gets knocked off its foundations and spends 20 years in the wilderness. Until community efforts, government efforts, both national and state, come together to get enough funds together to put it back," said Dawson Tyler, founder of Down East Preservation, a big part of restoration efforts.

The next steps of those restoration efforts happened on Friday with the placing of the steeple, which hasn’t been on the church since it was struck by lightning and a fire erupted 70 years ago. The steeple now reclaims itself as the highest point in Edenton.

"This is what happens when a little town really cares," said Tyler.

Tyler noted that this is a community led project and shared that the hope is that sometime this year the church can host services again. With members like Willie Drew hoping for that too.

“That's what I hope for every day as I pass by and they’re working on it," said Drew.

The next steps will be getting all of the stained glass windows back in, the siding work on the bell tower and then the inside of the church, including the ceiling.

For more information on the project, head to Down East Preservation's website here.