Student at River Road Middle School in Elizabeth City diagnosed with mumps

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A student at River Road Middle School (6th - 8th grade) in Elizabeth City has been diagnosed with mumps, according to Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.

The school district shared a letter with News 3 that was sent to families on Sunday, Jan. 12. The letter confirmed the student's diagnosis and asked families to contact the school nurse if their child has mumps symptoms.

Mumps, a contagious viral infection, is considered a rare disease in the U.S. In 2024, there were only 357 reported mumps cases nationwide, including 11 in Virginia, per CDC reports.

The CDC says most people completely recover from mumps within two weeks.

Mumps symptoms include the following, according to the CDC:



Puffy cheeks

Tender, swollen jaw

The most serious complication is brain inflammation

People who are infected with mumps don’t get sick right away, the CDC added. It can take two to four weeks for them to show symptoms.

The CDC also shared how mumps is spread:



Coughing, sneezing, or talking.

Sharing items that may have saliva on them, such as water bottles or cups.

Participating in close-contact activities with others, like playing sports, dancing, or kissing.



A person with mumps is contagious started a few days before their salivary glands begin to swell until up to five days after swelling begins.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools leaders say they're working closely with public health officials to monitor the situation and take appropriate measures.