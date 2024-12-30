Two men rob Elizabeth City Circle D Mart at gunpoint, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Two suspects are accused of an armed robbery at a Circle D Food Mart in Elizabeth City Saturday night, according to police.

Just before 9:30 p.m. police say they went to the Circle D Food Mart located at 1013 North Road St. There, they learned that two men entered the convenience store with guns and demanded money.

One of the suspects assaulted an employee by hitting them in the back and proceeded to take cash before fleeing the scene, police said. The employee was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

One first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 foot, wearing a black ski mask, purple latex gloves, a black hoodie, camo pants, and white-and-black sneakers.The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a black ski mask, purple latex gloves, light blue hoodie, black pants with white dots and tan work boots.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and the Police Department urges anyone with

information about this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321, the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555 or FUSUS Text-a-Tip at (252) 390-8477. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

Any questions regarding this press release are to be directed to Detective Sergeant Eddie

Graham, Public Information Officer of the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 621- 7104 or via email at egraham@elizabethcitync.gov.