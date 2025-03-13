'We're going to be able to save lives' new opioid program in NC addresses crisis

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Amid drastic government layoffs, a new position was actually opened in Currituck to address the ongoing drug epidemic — county leaders say this program is long overdue.

"Were going to be able to save lives and that's the most important thing, to stop the destruction of all drugs and really make our community thrive," said Angela Lottman, the new Opioid Program Coordinator for Currituck County.

Watch related coverage: New law to upgrade charges for drug dealers linked to fentanyl overdose deaths

Virginia passes bill upgrading charge for drug dealers leading to fentanyl overdose deaths

The opioid program will partner with local agencies and school districts across North Carolina. They aim to create a post-overdose response team that will distribute Naloxone to organizations for overdose response, oversee peer support specialists, apply for grants, conduct public educational outreach, and facilitate community engagement.

Lottman will have her first meeting Thursday to break ground on this new program. She says her focus is to help those battling with opioid addiction.

"First I'm going to meet with our local EMS, the Sheriff's office, and just really get out there and meet our people that we're going to be collaborating with for services. I'm also calling on the community for help," Lottman said.

Watch related coverage: Virginia House passes bill for 24-hour parental notification on school overdoses

Virginia House passes bill for 24-hour parental notification on school overdoses

County leaders say this position was created in response to the rise in overdoses in Currituck. Lottman, who previously served as a substance abuse counselor in Portsmouth and Chesapeake, is also a North Carolina Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor. One of her biggest goals is to provide access for more medical resources in Currituck County.

From its inception, the opportunity to build the opioid program was a major draw for Lottman. Following her first meeting, she came up with ideas to connect with local churches, hire peer support specialists, and possibly coordinate Fentanyl awareness walks for community engagement.