Currituck County passes balloon release ban, statewide bill introduced in general assembly

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — “It's a simple, solvable, easily solvable situation. Don't let them go.”

Debbie Swick kicked off her efforts to ban balloon releases in North Carolina in January 2023.

“In the beginning, I started with a petition on Change.org and then I started with my proposal for an ordinance. I went to the local towns, and once I got their support, I went to Dare County, which unanimously passed it, and I have been soliciting all the other counties since then," said Swick, who founded the organization "Ban Balloon Release NC."

In most of Dare County, the intentional release of a balloon comes with a hefty fine of $250. The Dare County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies News 3 spoke with said they haven’t had to enforce the ban so far, which is exactly what advocates are aiming for.

“It is an exorbitant amount, but it's also a deterrent. People are going to hear that and say, ‘I’m not letting a balloon go,’" said Swick.

Swick can now add Currituck County to that list. Previously voting against the ban this past fall, with enforcement as part of the argument, Currituck County has now adopted a fine of $50 for any intentional mass release of helium balloons.

“I got the support of not only the new commissioners but also those who were opposed to it in the past," said Swick, who attended the meeting on Monday.

Virginia was a leader in balloon release bans, and advocates are now happy to see it spreading south.

“It's good that this is spreading and that more and more people are becoming educated about this issue," said Christina Trapani, program director for Clean Virginia Waterways.

Education about the impact balloons have on the environment and animals remains a priority in North Carolina.

“Helium balloons last in our environment for about 100 years. The ribbon can last up to 150 years. The number one killer of shorebirds is balloons," said Swick.

State Senator Bobby Hanig introduced SB20 to the General Assembly on Wednesday, aiming for a statewide ban on certain mass balloon releases, which would come with a fine of $250.

"There are 100 counties in North Carolina. I've gotten two, so that leaves 98. I am in the process of reaching out again to all of the county commissioners, managers, and clerks," said Swick.