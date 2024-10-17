New liaison position created to help veterans in Camden, Currituck County

CURRITUCK, NC. — More help is now available for veterans in Northeast North Carolina.

“I’ve got bruises on it right now where it’s dropped me," Donald Austin said about his left knee.

Austin is a Navy veteran. He said he’s had a problem with his knee for years.

Watch: Department of Veteran Affairs accelerates healthcare access for service members exposed to toxins

"Can’t get to taken care of. The Navy doesn’t want to touch it," said Austin.

That could change, though, thanks to Robert Cain.

Cain is a Coast Guard veteran and now the veteran services officer for Camden and Currituck County.

Watch: Congresswoman Kiggans responds to veteran complaints regarding chiropractic care denials

“No better way to continue my second career after military retirement, and to serve the community," Cain said.

“I needed somebody like him years ago," said Austin.

Cain will help veterans deal with the VA, which he said isn’t easy.

Watch: Veterans Affairs launches new program to help former service members avoid foreclosures

"Being that advocate for them and having that subject matter expertise will really help navigate them through that complex system and just understand what they need. A lot of veterans may not realize what they’re entitled to," Cain explained.

Austin is hopeful the new position will encourage veterans to try to get the help they need.

“Most of them that I talk to now are closer to my age and most of them have kind of given up," Austin said.

Watch: First on Scripps News: VA awarding $52M in grants to prevent military suicides

Camden and Currituck County leaders worked together to create the position.

It will be paid for jointly with property taxes. County leaders said it will help both veterans and the counties.

“I think that it certainly makes us more attractive than we already are," said Camden County Manager Erin Burke.

Watch: Veterans Day Special: recovery for veterans with Warriors Heart on Coast Live

“Rob’s already received phone calls every day with folks reaching out with questions and looking for assistance," Interim Currituck County Manager Rebecca Gay said.

“We have a lot of veterans in Currituck and Camden County," said Currituck County District Two Commissioner Selina Jarvis said. "Just our sheer numbers speak to the need for this program.”

About $84,000 has been budgeted for the position for the first year. It will have to be re-funded each budget year, but county leaders are confident they’ll have the money to continue to pay for it.