Travelers urged to use caution on N.C. 12 due to high surf and winds this week

RODANTHE, NC. — The sound of metal on asphalt and beeping of a front end loader in reverse can now be heard on most days passing through the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge portion of N.C. 12.

This portion of the highway on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore is what the North Carolina Department of Transportation classifies as a trouble spot, meaning water could spill over into the roadway and impact travel.

"Anyone who's been on N.C. 12 knows how close some areas are to the actual ocean. So the dune line is what protects the road from getting over washed," said Tim Hass, communications officer for the NCDOT Division One and Ferry Division.

Watch: More investment needed to shore up NC 12 trouble spots, leaders say

Vehicles near the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge would briefly be stopped to allow for the construction vehicles to drop the sand, then push it up to reinforce the dunes on Monday. The presence of high surf and winds is top of mind as this weather is expected to stick around the Outer Banks this week.

“When it's at its peak, it seems very high. But, you know, as the ocean tide comes in, it carries some of that sand out, and we just have to keep rebuilding it and make sure that the road stays open as much as possible, because we know how important N.C. 12 is to the residents and visitors who come down here," said Hass.

This response is typical when any tropical system or high winds make their way to the Outer Banks. The presence of over-wash is going to come with these storms, but water getting under the road is also on their minds.

“Over wash, in and of itself is easily fixed with a little, you know, clearing up the sand and clearing up the water, but if it gets under the road and breaks the pavement, that's where we have to close the road," said Hass.

Watch: Shoreline resiliency project along NC-12 in Duck nears completion

Now Hass said that doesn’t happen often, but he is keeping an eye on a handful of trouble spots where high water and sand on the road could also lead to a potential closure. The opening of the Rodanthe “Jug-Handle” Bridge in 2022 has also helped in the fight against the erosion impact of these storms.

"That was the most serious hot spot that we had on N.C. 12. Now, with that bridge there, we no longer have to worry about what was called the S curves," said Hass.

Travelers we spoke with said the potential of having to drive through over wash is something that is on their minds, but not a huge worry. Also seeing the presence of crews working to get ahead of it, minimizes those concerns.

The NC-DOT crews will be working up and down NC 12 at least through mid-week. The biggest tip they have for drivers who may be on the roads during the storms, is to slow down.