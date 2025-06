PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A person was killed and another was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Elm Avenue Wednesday, according to Portsmouth police.

This happened in the 2100 block of Elm Avenue around 5:18 p.m., police say.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. Police say one of the injured people died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

Police haven't shared what led to the violence, as the shooting is still under investigation.