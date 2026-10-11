Cross-country biker raises $250,000 for type 1 diabetes research

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A cross-country bike ride with a purpose is coming to an end in Hampton Roads, where Pat McAleer is celebrating a major fundraising milestone.

McAleer began his journey July 17 in La Push, Washington, near the Pacific Ocean. He traveled across the country before reaching the Virginia Beach area.

His goal was to raise money for type 1 diabetes research, inspired by his daughter Mary Kate, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2009.

McAleer said he surpassed his goal of raising $250,000 for Breakthrough T1D just one day before arriving in the Virginia Beach area.

“As I wrap up this ride, I feel an immense sense of pride and accomplishment, not only for accomplishing the cross country journey, but also for raising the quarter million dollars for Breakthrough T1D,” McAleer said.

Along the way, McAleer also spoke with people living with type 1 diabetes and their families to help raise awareness about the disease.

Although he has reached his fundraising goal, McAleer said donations are still being accepted.

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