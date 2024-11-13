Magistrate denies warrants against Portsmouth city councilman arrested for assault

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A magistrate denied warrants against a Portsmouth city council member who was arrested for domestic assault and battery Tuesday, police say.

Councilman De’Andre Barnes was arrested after a citizen claimed to see him drag a female into a car, according to police. However, police say warrants were denied and he was released from custody.

This all happened after a citizen called police around 7:45 a.m. The citizen alleged they saw a "Black female with a backpack who was screaming while being dragged by a Black male," police say. The citizen also alleged that the man forcibly pulled the female into a vehicle.

Police say they arrested Barnes after interviewing everyone involved, including an independent witness.

Following his arrest, police say they handed over evidence to the magistrate to get an arrest warrant. After the magistrate denied the warrant, Barnes was released from custody.