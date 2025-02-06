Man charged with murder after woman is shot, killed in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man has been charged and arrested after a 30-year-old woman was shot to death in Portsmouth Wednesday, according to the city's police department.

Hasheed Ali Mills, 30, is facing the following charges, police say: aggravated murder, use of firearm, shoot in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, and abuse and neglect of a child. He's being held without bond.

The charges are in connection to the death of Shaquana Deborah Jordan, police say.

On Wednesday, officers were sent to the 6700 block of Kenny Lane in response to a domestic violence call. There, police say they found Jordan seriously injured after being shot. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police did not elaborate on the relationship between Mills and Jordan.

This is still an active homicide investigation, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–393–8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.