Man found shot to death on Calvin Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was found shot to death late Monday night in Portsmouth, police say.

Police say they found 36-year-old Brent Hargraves around 11:30 p.m. in a crashed vehicle in the 10 block of Calvin Street. He was seriously injured from being shot.

Watch related coverage: Man shot to death on Goochland Street in Norfolk, police say

Man shot to death on Goochland Street in Norfolk, police say

Hargraves died at the scene, police say. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.