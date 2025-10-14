Portsmouth business owner remains optimistic about community after gunfire near high school football game

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth business owner says Friday night's gunfire incident near I.C. Norcom High School won't change his love for the community, emphasizing that the city's reputation doesn't match the reality he experiences daily.

Marc Frank, owner of the Armie Navie store on High Street, said he felt no safety concerns when returning to work the morning after gunshots were heard during the school's football game.

"I immediately, obviously thought of the store, and I thought it was unfortunate that someone would shoot off a firearm, but I didn't feel any sort of safety concerns when we came in the next morning," Frank said.

The Armie Navie store has been a fixture on High Street for nearly 80 years, serving generations of workers and families in Portsmouth.

Frank's business sits directly across from I.C. Norcom High School.

"I just love this little stretch of road here. We get to hear football practice all the time in the marching band, and homecoming is right outside of our doors," Frank said.

The Friday night incident brought back memories for I.C. Norcom football announcer Kenneth Moore Sr., who experienced a similar situation in the early 2000s at Booker T Washington High School.

"Same thing, pandemonium. Officers trying to run to see what's going on. Fans being in a panic, lying on the ground, players lying on the ground," Moore said.

Police say there were no injuries connected to the gunfire Friday night.

Frank said he rarely has issues in the neighborhood surrounding his store and believes Portsmouth is filled with hardworking people whose true character doesn't align with the city's crime reputation.

"I live in Portsmouth. I have a great relationship with my neighborhood, with the surrounding neighborhoods. I have a great relationship with all the people that are surrounding the store," Frank said.

Frank encourages people to visit Portsmouth and see the city's true spirit and vibrant local life.

To know what Portsmouth is really about, you have to come and experience it. I don't think that what is shown on the news or what is shown on social media is a good representation of what the city is and what the people of the city are like. The people of the city of Portsmouth are like, what makes it great? People in the city of Portsmouth are passionate. They're really family-oriented, hard working people, and I don't think you can really ask for anything else than that," Frank said.

The Portsmouth Police Department has not yet responded to requests for updates on the investigation.