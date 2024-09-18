Portsmouth cancer survivor goes to DC to advocate for cancer funding, research

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The American Cancer Society is making a plea to lawmakers for more funding for cancer research.

Portsmouth cancer survivor Kim Anderson is helping make that plea.

“I was diagnosed at 32 years old with breast cancer," Anderson explained.

Watch related coverage: How cancer patients can get free rides to treatment

How cancer patients can get free rides to treatment

Pictures show Kim Anderson during her battle against triple-negative breast cancer.

Now, she is among hundreds of people across the country traveling to Washington, D.C. They’re participating in the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Leadership Summit and Lobby Day.

Kim Anderson

Kim Anderson

“It’s very important that we speak to our Congressional delegation," Anderson said.

She believes advocacy is helping improve cancer treatment, but says more funding and research is needed.

“We need those investments for future cancer investors to actually go ahead and quite possibly fund the next possible cancer treatment for our new cancer patients and also for the cancer patients who have ongoing cancer treatments," Anderson said. "There quite possibly could be a cure somewhere out there.”

Watch: Project Nana’s ‘seasoned’ women’s summit shines light on postmenopausal cancers

Project Nana’s ‘seasoned’ women’s summit shines light on postmenopausal cancers

Cancer is a topic News 3 continues to cover. Recently, we brought you a story about cancer in post-menopausal women.

News 3’s Kurt Williams has also shared his journey through prostate cancer treatment.

Watch: Don't fear the finger! A journey through prostate cancer

Don't fear the finger! A journey through prostate cancer

The American Cancer Society says cancer kills around 1,600 people every day in the U.S.

”Hampton Roads has a significant number of health care disparities," said Dr. Bruce Waldholtz.

Waldholtz is a Hampton Roads doctor and a national board member for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. He said Hampton Roads could benefit greatly from a bill being lobbied for. He said it would help people receiving Medicare to get cancer screenings.

Watch: Hundreds gather to honor Virginia Beach firefighter who died from cancer

Hundreds gather at Harbor Park to remember Matthew Gallina, VB firefighter who died from cancer

“This will allow Medicare coverage without having another bill to be passed if and when the FDA approves multi-cancer early detection tests. So this is a new, quantum leap in cancer screening," Waldholtz explained.

Anderson is hopeful lawmakers will continue to listen to advocates like her.

“Hope drives us. It really, truly drives us," said Anderson.