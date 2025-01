PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters in Portsmouth say they rescued two people from a burning home early Saturday morning.

It happened about 6:00 in the 600 block of Broad Street. Firefighters say it’s next to a fire station.

Officials say the two people who were rescued were taken to the hospital. Right now, there’s no information on their conditions.

Firefighters have not said what may have caused the fire, but News 3 will update this story as we get more information.