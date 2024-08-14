Portsmouth holds 'ConnectFest' to provide underserved communities with job resources

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth@Work, a group that offers help with career training, training programs and more, is providing an opportunity to connect families in the city with hands-on resources.

The group's first "ConnectFest" was held on August 7. However, there are two more fests in the city happening over the next two weeks.

Nahla Saleh, the manager of Workforce Development in Portsmouth, says she and Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins have noticed that when programs are at one location, transportation might be an issue. They've seen firsthand that residents can't get to certain events.

Watch related coverage: Portsmouth leaders look to 'blue economy' as key to city's future success

Portsmouth leaders look to 'blue economy' as key to city's future success

To ensure anyone who wants to attend can do so, organizers picked three locations to hold the fest: Dale Homes, Southside, and London Oaks. Workforce development leaders say the idea was a collaborative effort with Chief Jenkins to eliminate the barriers in those neighborhoods.

"He saw the need in those communities because of the violence happening and the increase of violence throughout the years. We think it's a benefit for the residents in those different locations to learn about the opportunities," said Saleh. "We'll have food, and games for families also. We're trying to have more things for families and kids to have something to do."

At the fest, attendees can speak one-on-one with local employers.

The three neighborhoods have been heavily impacted by gun violence. Organizers hope that people in these neighborhoods have the opportunity to take a positive path.

Nonprofits like the YWCA and United Way and even first responders will be at the fest. City leaders say there will be fully paid training for job opportunities and certification courses.

In addition to the career enhancement resources, ConnectFest organizers are offering free school supplies ahead of the school year.

Details for the two remaining ConnectFests are as follows:



Wednesday, August 14 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Southside Gardens, 707 7th St

Wednesday, August 21 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at London Oaks, 2680 High Street

For more information, click here.