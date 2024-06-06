Portsmouth leaders look to 'blue economy' as key to city's future success

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Juan Famania was just 17 when he left Puerto Rico for a better future. He ended up here, in Hampton Roads, doing odd jobs at area shipyards. Promotions came as he learned the trade and sharpened his English skills. Then, one day, he had a thought.

"I want to do this for myself," Famania recalled. "I think that I know enough to do it for myself. But you know, I'm dreaming, right?"

That dream became a reality—thanks to hard work and a heaping of faith. In 2015, Juan and his wife Natalia got their first contract as small business owners. JRF Ship Repairs was born.

The Famanias quickly earned a reputation in the industry.

"We made it our kind of our niche to be the in and out guys," said Natalia Famania, Juan's wife and business partner. "Like go in, knock out the job, and you know, and settle it and be done."

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover singled out the Famania family during his State of the City address in May. They are an example of Portsmouth's emerging blue economy. It ties growth to the water, shipping and maritime jobs, renewable energy and coastal tourism.

"Blue economy will bring us back to our roots," explains Mayor Glover. "This is a blue-collar community. Ship repair, maritime will accentuate and uplift what we're already doing."

A new offshore wind energy farm is already in the works. Mayor Glover tells me the Port of Virginia will soon be able to handle ultra-large container ships, bringing more cargo through the port than ever before.

"I'm excited about the innovation that will come, about the ideas, and most importantly about the new opportunities to grow our economy and create more tax revenue for our city," Glover adds.

Mayor Glover also wants to build a talent pipeline to train more people to work in the blue economy. It's a collaboration with Tidewater Community College and area businesses, like Juan and Natalia's.

"What the mayor is trying to do is build these younger people up," Natalia Famania explained. "We'll keep pushing and searching for... people that want to wake up every day and go to work."

Just like these two have been doing for nearly a decade. Juan and Natalia grew their small business to a team of more than 200 employees—all while never forgetting how far they've come.

"This is the American dream," Juan beamed.

Photojournalists Ian Teasley and Stefan Grimsley contributed to this story.